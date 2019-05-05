Hidden Gem In The Tiny Streets Of Majnu Ka Tila!

Cafes

AMA Cafe

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 6, New Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Situated in those narrow lanes of Delhi. A hidden world of its own! Ama Cafe is really amazing in terms of food, service, decor and rates too! We tried their very famous English Breakfast. So good and delicious. Never miss out on their pancakes. I am sure no one’s gonna regret it. For drinks, I had Mango Shake, thick and sweet, the way I want. The best part is you order a hell lot of food and it won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

What Could Be Better?

Service could be a little better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Bae

