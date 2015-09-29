Icing Icing Baby: Cakes for your Little Ones

img-gallery-featured

If you’re looking for the perfect birthday cake for your munchkin, complete with 3D figurines of their favourite cartoon characters and a taste that will linger for birthdays to come, this list of home bakers makes sure you have your cake and eat it too.

Dessert Art by Deepali Modi

Apple-cinnamon cakes, almond brittle cake, banoffee pie with fresh caramel, cakes for kids. Deepali Modi also does some gravity defying creations; the spinning panda being our cake in point. Check it out here.

Delivery areas: For orders for over INR 3,000, delivery in Delhi, otherwise delivery on Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Price: Starting at INR 950 per kg

Notice Period: 24 hours for regular cakes; 3-4 days for designer cakes

Find them on Facebook here

Bakeries

Dessert Art by Deepali Modi

C-34, The Icon, DLF Phase 5, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Firefly India

Pavani Kaur is one of the most sought-after bakers when it comes to fondant art. Ask her to make a 3D figurine of a teddy bear, a dolphin, or even a baby and she’s bound to deliver.

Delivery areas: No delivery

Notice Period: 2-3 weeks to 1 month

Find them on Facebook here.

Bakeries

Firefly India

C-180, 2nd Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

For the Love of Cake

Creative and custom-designed birthday cakes. From Disney-themed cakes to M&Ms, to little owls perched on a mint green cake log, FLOC’s art is as great as the taste.

Contact: +91 9958614222, (WhatsApp call only)

Delivery areas: Pickup preferred

Price: Cakes starting at INR 1,200 per kg and cupcakes starting at INR 100

Notice Period: 3 days

Find them on Facebook here.

Bakeries

For The Love Of Cake

Jaya’s Cake Walk

Mainly themed cakes: We’re talking minions, Dalmatians, clowns and even Game of Thrones– the art is on point and super detailed. Also worth trying are the banoffee pie and chocolate butter-cream cupcakes.

Delivery areas: No delivery

Price: Starting at INR 1,800 per kg

Notice Period: 2-3 days

Find them on Facebook here.

Dessert Parlours

Jaya's Cakewalk

4.4

Old Willingdon Camp,Race Course, New Delhi

image-map-default