Icing Icing Baby: Cakes for your Little Ones

Apple-cinnamon cakes, almond brittle cake, banoffee pie with fresh caramel, cakes for kids. Deepali Modi also does some gravity defying creations; the spinning panda being our cake in point. Check it out here.

Delivery areas: For orders for over INR 3,000, delivery in Delhi, otherwise delivery on Golf Course Road, Gurgaon



Price: Starting at INR 950 per kg

Notice Period: 24 hours for regular cakes; 3-4 days for designer cakes

Find them on Facebook here