If you’re looking for the perfect birthday cake for your munchkin, complete with 3D figurines of their favourite cartoon characters and a taste that will linger for birthdays to come, this list of home bakers makes sure you have your cake and eat it too.
Icing Icing Baby: Cakes for your Little Ones
Dessert Art by Deepali Modi
Apple-cinnamon cakes, almond brittle cake, banoffee pie with fresh caramel, cakes for kids. Deepali Modi also does some gravity defying creations; the spinning panda being our cake in point. Check it out here.
Delivery areas: For orders for over INR 3,000, delivery in Delhi, otherwise delivery on Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
Price: Starting at INR 950 per kg
Notice Period: 24 hours for regular cakes; 3-4 days for designer cakes
Firefly India
Pavani Kaur is one of the most sought-after bakers when it comes to fondant art. Ask her to make a 3D figurine of a teddy bear, a dolphin, or even a baby and she’s bound to deliver.
Delivery areas: No delivery
Notice Period: 2-3 weeks to 1 month
For the Love of Cake
Creative and custom-designed birthday cakes. From Disney-themed cakes to M&Ms, to little owls perched on a mint green cake log, FLOC’s art is as great as the taste.
Contact: +91 9958614222, (WhatsApp call only)
Delivery areas: Pickup preferred
Price: Cakes starting at INR 1,200 per kg and cupcakes starting at INR 100
Notice Period: 3 days
Jaya’s Cake Walk
Mainly themed cakes: We’re talking minions, Dalmatians, clowns and even Game of Thrones– the art is on point and super detailed. Also worth trying are the banoffee pie and chocolate butter-cream cupcakes.
Delivery areas: No delivery
Price: Starting at INR 1,800 per kg
Notice Period: 2-3 days
