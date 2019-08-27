Found An Adorable Cafe For Our Ideal Dates With Friends Or Bae

Ama Cafe is the most popular cafe in Majnu Ka Tila. It doesn't really need any introduction. A warm and cosy cafe with pleasant lighting and soft music in the background. This is just the best place for you to have an amazing breakfast, lunch or dinner with bae and your friends. The decent and simple ambience of this place is pretty awesome. It's a huge cafe with 3 floors and comfortable and spacious seating. The staff at this place is very polite and helpful. Service is prompt and good. Everything I have ever had here to eat is always great. They are best known for their coffee and desserts. 1. Pancakes with fresh fruits and maple syrup & whipped cream. 2. Double cheese veg Sandwich. 3. Big veggie burger. 4. Himalayan hot dalle chilli cheese fries. 5. The RGB pizza. 6. Cold coffee 7. Cafe mocha 8. Chocolate walnut brownie 9. Apple pie with ice cream 10. Chocolate truffle cake Everything was up to the mark, whether it was presentation or taste. Drop by this cafe ASAP!