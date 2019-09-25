Gem of Majnu Ka Tila, The AMA CAFE is an awesome place. They are pretty good with ambience and service. This place is perfect for a brunch date, hanging out and for having a chit chat session with your friends and their affordable price will steal your heart. Quite famous for its delicious pancakes and desserts Also, their breakfast menu is damn good! Do visit this place, guys!
In The Lanes Of Majnu Ka Tila, This Pretty Cafe Is Worth Every Penny!
