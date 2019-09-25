In The Lanes Of Majnu Ka Tila, This Pretty Cafe Is Worth Every Penny!

Cafes

AMA Cafe

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
House 6, New Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Gem of Majnu Ka Tila, The AMA CAFE is an awesome place. They are pretty good with ambience and service. This place is perfect for a brunch date, hanging out and for having a chit chat session with your friends and their affordable price will steal your heart. Quite famous for its delicious pancakes and desserts Also, their breakfast menu is damn good! Do visit this place, guys!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

