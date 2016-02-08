Jamie's Pizzeria: A Tasty Bang for the Indian Buck

Most of us have heard of celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver but not many are familiar with his philosophy on food: Simple, clean, rustic, made with the freshest ingredients. I decided to check out Jamie’s Pizzeria on a Sunday afternoon. Leaving behind the hustle and bustle of the mall, I entered the cosy, naturally-lit, well-designed rustic space; the open kitchen only adds to the warm vibe.
I had a meal there with a large group but would have been perfectly content eating alone. The staff was polite, attentive, {a bit too eager}, but were forgiven for continuing the tradition of interrupting the diners mid-conversation to ask if they need a refill.
Comments (0)