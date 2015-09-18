Enjoy Good Music & Heady Cocktails At Delhi's First Jazz Club

The stage is well-equipped to host a variety of performers {musicians, comedians-you name it}, the bar is well designed {with faux piano keys lining the front} but the star of the show is the chandelier that hangs over the stage. Constructed­ using 58 trumpets, conceptualised by the owner himself and designed by Amith Chhabra {of Livin’ Colors Design}, it lends a touch of glamour.

While it is essentially a non-theatre venue, The Piano Man Jazz Bar boasts a green room for its artists; an exclusive space for them before {and after} their shows. Black tie service, card-only access – the works!