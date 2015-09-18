A jazz bar, a café and a fine dining restaurant that all bring something different to the table. We’re calling Piano Man a breath of fresh air.
Enjoy Good Music & Heady Cocktails At Delhi's First Jazz Club
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Warm wooden floors, rustic exposed brick walls engraved with the names of jazz music’s finest players, and a stage with a piano, the ground and mezzanine floor makes you feel like you’ve stepped into a different era.
Modelled after a Prohibition-style jazz bar, there’s a Prohibition-style cocktail menu {see our favourites here}, along with a French Quarter-inspired menu.
The stage is well-equipped to host a variety of performers {musicians, comedians-you name it}, the bar is well designed {with faux piano keys lining the front} but the star of the show is the chandelier that hangs over the stage. Constructed using 58 trumpets, conceptualised by the owner himself and designed by Amith Chhabra {of Livin’ Colors Design}, it lends a touch of glamour.
While it is essentially a non-theatre venue, The Piano Man Jazz Bar boasts a green room for its artists; an exclusive space for them before {and after} their shows. Black tie service, card-only access – the works!
The first floor features the Piano Man Bakery and higher up is Dirty Apron, the fine dining space offering European and Pan-Asian cuisine. It also has a rooftop section, perfect for winter-time soirees.
With a plethora of events to look forward to {during the day and at night}, The Piano Man brings with it the promise of good times, great eats and well-fashioned cocktails.
