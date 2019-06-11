Looking For Authentic South Indian Food? Then You Must Try Out This Place

Juggernaut, as the name suggests, is a hugely powerful and overwhelming force, thus this place had that positive cultural vibes just the moment you enter, Guests are welcomed with a Chandan Teeka on their forehead. The floral decoration, music and the fragrance of incense sticks make it a classic South Indian restaurant but on the fancy side, they have some beautiful intricate showpieces and thematic decor. The 2nd-floor sitting area is really nice & vibrant as it has an open balcony. I went there for a get-together. This is the first South Indian outlet in Kailash colony and this new kid on the block has my heart for many more reasons- food & service. For those who don’t think beyond idlis and dosas when it comes to South Indian cuisine, this is the place for them. Juggernaut’s menu is really elaborate and is full of surprises which you shouldn’t miss trying. To start with I had Rasam followed by South Indian Dahi Vada for starters. Rasam was everything like it should be and it set the mood for the rest of the course. Then for the main course, I ordered ghee Roast Mushroom Dosai which was really nice and heavy. Finally, for the sweet dish we had ordered their famous nariyal or coconut burfi which was pretty much like the homemade coconut barfi. The staff is very courteous and efficient. The cost is a bit on the higher side if we compare it with other South Indian outlets but I would say it is justified. Nice place to catch up with friends and family. It is usually crowded and you may have to wait for some time for your turn. So I would highly recommend this place to people who are looking for some authentic South Indian food and want to try some new place other than the typical ones like Naivedyam or Sagar Ratna must try out this place.