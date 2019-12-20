So comfortable it’s almost bordering on cosy, Feel Alive is more like a large living room than a lounge bar and restaurant. Couches, sofa chairs, TV screens, cocktails and grub, as well as five private karaoke suites, will have you pretty much sorted for any kind of evening in G-Town.
Leisure Valley's Feel Alive Has Karaoke Suites, Biryani By The Kilo & Cocktails
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Hit The Bar & Those Notes
When it comes to cocktails, there are the usual suspects and then a few rather futuristic ones that have potential to really get your evening going. Try the Espresso Martini and take it to the Karaoke suite, where the selection of music is pretty eclectic.
Mix Bollywood with B-52 shots or rap with Rum Toddy and have your own little party. Given their selection of spirits, you could ask the bartender to mix you a drink as well or stick with Sangria and focus on food.
Across Continents In 100 Bites
Choose from Indian, Italian, Japanese, Thai and good ‘ol American steak and fries at Feel Alive. The sushi is actually pretty good, surprisingly best paired with beer considering the weather is moving in that direction. Don’t miss the Harumaki Shrimp Rolls and the Yakitori.
For mains order the Curry Udon or Thai Red Curry but if rice is more your thing, feel free to switch to Mutton Biryani which you can have, half, full or by the kilo! There are pizzas, pastas and burgers too but we were hungrily eyeing the Ribeye Steak, Pork Chops and super-hot Piri Piri Chicken. Finish your meal with another cocktail and a slice of New York-Style Cheesecake and one last song!
So, We're Saying...
Nothing goes better with singing than a bunch of drinks, a load of multi cuisine foods and a place where even the desserts are good.
