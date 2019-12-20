Leisure Valley's Feel Alive Has Karaoke Suites, Biryani By The Kilo & Cocktails

When it comes to cocktails, there are the usual suspects and then a few rather futuristic ones that have potential to really get your evening going. Try the Espresso Martini and take it to the Karaoke suite, where the selection of music is pretty eclectic.

Mix Bollywood with B-52 shots or rap with Rum Toddy and have your own little party. Given their selection of spirits, you could ask the bartender to mix you a drink as well or stick with Sangria and focus on food.