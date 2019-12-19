Sit Down For Kashmiri Wazwaan At Khyen Chen In Gurgaon

Given our proximity to Kashmir, it’s a wonder that we don’t get more of its wonderful cuisine. This cosy restaurant aims to set that right with warm wooden accents and traditional home-cooked dishes that would easily star in an elaborate wazwaan. Khyen Chyen means ‘to eat and to drink’, and as you enter the small eatery on the ground floor of Cross Point Mall, you’ll be happy you came to do just that.

We were drawn to the mutton delicacies like the Lahabdaar Kabab and the Marchwangan Korma, with special Kashmiri dry red chillies. You’ll also find the other staples like rista, goshtaba and the ruined-by-fame rogan josh, but we’d better save room for the Al Yakhni, which to us is the ultimate Kashmiri delight.