Small but super brilliant, Khyen Chyen is highly-recommended for its home-cooked Kashmiri delights.
Sit Down For Kashmiri Wazwaan At Khyen Chen In Gurgaon
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Al Yakhni, Aloobukhara Korma {on special order}
Kahwa
Given our proximity to Kashmir, it’s a wonder that we don’t get more of its wonderful cuisine. This cosy restaurant aims to set that right with warm wooden accents and traditional home-cooked dishes that would easily star in an elaborate wazwaan. Khyen Chyen means ‘to eat and to drink’, and as you enter the small eatery on the ground floor of Cross Point Mall, you’ll be happy you came to do just that.
We were drawn to the mutton delicacies like the Lahabdaar Kabab and the Marchwangan Korma, with special Kashmiri dry red chillies. You’ll also find the other staples like rista, goshtaba and the ruined-by-fame rogan josh, but we’d better save room for the Al Yakhni, which to us is the ultimate Kashmiri delight.
Wowing With Wazwaan
We were also impressed with the array of authentic chutneys, such as the mujh with radishes and the doon with walnuts. An entire section dedicated to just chutneys thrills us indeed. They also offer kahwa, in both milk and non-milk variants, for those who find the chai habit hard to break. Just the thing to end the meal with, if you didn’t stick to the ‘Only for me’ portion size and went for the ‘Very Hungry’ instead.
On special order, you can get medium and large portions of Yakhni {this time with meat}, Palak Rista and Aloobukhara Korma, which makes the unthinkable combination of meat and dried plums somehow work.
Khyen Chyen also delivers, but then you’d miss the traditional hand-wash brought to your table in special brass vessels.
