Located in Sector 7 Dwarka, La Kababiyaa is your answer to spicy cravings between 11am and 11pm. Think chicken, think masala, think an entire Indian meal from A-Z.
La Kababiyaa: Kali Mirchi Chicken Delivered in Dwarka
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 10
A naan for everyone
La Kababiyaa has a range of breads including parathas {lachha, pudina, garlic, aloo, pyaaz, paneer}, rotis and their best-selling under the Roti Durbar category, naans. If you like your mutton, the keema naan here will be your next best friend.
Kukkad Shukkad
You’re spoilt for choice given the large variety of non-vegetarian dishes La Kababiyaa has to offer; highlights include the Kali Mirchi Chicken, Mutton Biryani and the Chicken Khurana {if you like your food to be masala-laden, you will luv shuv this one}. This is also one of the few places in Delhi where you’ll find a murg massallam. If you’re not a meaty person, don’t worry, there’s plenty of paneer, soya, mushroom and aloo. Pssst, they do serve Chinese as well.
All in the comfort of your home
Although La Kababiyaa has a dining area {and also frequently hosts private family events}, they’re known for their speedy {and free} delivery throughout Dwarka. So the next time you have guests over and want to skimp on the cooking, pick up that phone and dial a full meal home. No cash? Order online.
Contact: 011 65658587, 011 65658586
Timings: 11am – 11.30pm
