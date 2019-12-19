La Kababiyaa: Kali Mirchi Chicken Delivered in Dwarka

You’re spoilt for choice given the large variety of non-vegetarian dishes La Kababiyaa has to offer; highlights include the Kali Mirchi Chicken, Mutton Biryani and the Chicken Khurana {if you like your food to be masala-laden, you will luv shuv this one}. This is also one of the few places in Delhi where you’ll find a murg massallam. If you’re not a meaty person, don’t worry, there’s plenty of paneer, soya, mushroom and aloo. Pssst, they do serve Chinese as well.