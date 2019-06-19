Free Drinks FTW! Hit Up These Bars Around Town For Ladies' Nights

img-gallery-featured

Every girl knows that ladies night are THE best way to party—you get free drinks and can let go of all the hustler's stress. Here's a list of all the places that host the best ladies nights in Delhi

Qubitos

Qubitos offers unlimited (gasp?) vodka-based cocktails for you to chill and unwind with your girl gang. Plus, the crowd here is decent which certainly makes things so much better.

When: Every Tuesday, 9pm onwards

Casual Dining

Qubitos - The Terrace Cafe

3.9

C-7, Opp. Metro Pillar 417, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

The Darzi Bar & Kitchen

Darzi Bar has ladies’ nights every week and select cocktails/IMFL are on the house for all women. Gorge on their lasagna, Barra Kebab and pastas in between drinks and you’re sure to have a great time.

When: Every Thursday, 8pm onwards

Bars

The Darzi Bar & Kitchen

4.0

H-55, 1st Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

TC Bar & Restaurant

TC takes great care of us ladies, having declared ladies’ night twice a week. You get to indulge in unlimited vodka-based cocktails, Cosmos, Whiskey Sours, Blue Lagoon and on Thursdays, they sometimes offer home beer too.

When: Every Thursday and Sunday, 8pm-11pm

Pubs

TC Bar & Restaurant

4.2

81, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Block C, Adchini, New Delhi

Summer House Cafe

You can indulge in yum cocktails and most nights, you’re likely to catch some live gigs too. Summer House has an ambience that makes it a go-to for most people we know. 

When: Every Thursday, 9pm onwards 

Cafes

Summer House Cafe

4.2

DDA Shopping Complex, 1st Floor, Aurobindo Place Road, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Auro Kitchen & Bar

Sit back and unwind with complimentary drinks every Tuesday at Auro, while you munch on some of their yummy dimsum and burger from the menu.

When: Every Tuesday,  9pm onwards

Bars

Auro Kitchen & Bar

4.2

DDA Shopping Complex, 2nd Floor, 201, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Rodeo Cantina & Kitchen

Mexican food, and a 1+1 on all margaritas & micheladas—definitely the kind of deal we're down for. The beautiful interiors and good music are perfect for a night out with your girlfriends. If you're a gang of six or more, they'll even give you free vodka-infused shots!

When:  Every Wednesday, 7.30pm onwards

Bars

Rodeo Cantina & Kitchen

4.0

A-12, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Imperfecto Ruin Pub

The outdoor seating and the intense music will have you dancing the whole night, if you could. It's one of the biggest party destinations, so you've got plenty of space to dance the night away. 

When: Every Thursday, 8pm to 1am

Pubs

Imperfecto Ruin Pub

4.1

Logix City Center Mall, 5th Floor, Sector 32, Noida

AIR - An Ivory Region

AIR has all you West Delhi women sorted with kick-ass music and vodka-shots on the house. Sounds like the perfect place to drown all your sorrows and let loose, right? 

When: Every Tuesday 9pm onwards

Lounges

AIR - An Ivory Region

1/83, 3rd Floor, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Barcode

Every Thursday night, this Dwarka destination offers free drinks to all the ladies. Have a great time munching on the dahi ke kebabs and don't walk out without having the brownie and vanilla ice cream. 

When: Thursday, 9pm onwards

Casual Dining

Barcode

4.0

228, 3rd Floor, Sector 9, Dwarka, New Delhi

Pra Pra Prank

Pra Pra Prank offers select drinks and cocktails free to every lady who walks in. Bring your entire squad here to enjoy the awesome music and some decadent sushi. 

When: Every Monday, 8pm onwards 

Casual Dining

Pra Pra Prank

4.7

DLF Cyber City, Ground Floor, Shop 24, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Feel Alive

When it comes to entertainment, Feel Alive knows exactly how to stay on top of that game. Ladies, come here for karaoke, gigs and on Sundays, for two drinks on the house. 

When: Every Sunday, 8pm onwards


Bars

Feel Alive

4.1

SCO-53, 2nd Floor, Leisure Valley, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Factory By Sutra

If you're a lady who loves to party and is a sucker for awesome deals (I mean, who isn't?), then you should definitely drop by Factory By Sutra.

When: Every Thursday, 7pm onwards.

Breweries

Factory by Sutra

4.1

SCO 23, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Green House - The Beer Garden

Green House is the perfect place to be at if you don't want to get too crazy. This is a spacious yet cosy spot to grab drinks.

When: Every Tuesday, 8pm to 11pm.

Pubs

Green House - The Beer Garden

Eros City Square Mall, Food Court 3, Sector 49, Gurgaon

Saints & Sinners

If you're a fan of good the ol' English classics, you will love chilling at Saints & Sinners! They host exciting ladies' nights where, apart from the classics, they also have talented DJs playing some real hot music.

When:  On Thursdays, 8/ 8:30 pm onwards.

Bars

Saints N Sinners

Global Foyer Mall, Ground Floor, 21, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurgaon

