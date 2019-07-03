Enjoy A Beautiful View Of The Hauz Khas Lake From These Restaurants

Restaurants that offer amazing ambience and view along with serving you delicious food are rare to come along your way. But these places in Hauz Khas Village do both.
These restaurants give you a lake view and will leave your tummy happy.
It is one of those places where you can take your bae out for a date. Grab a seat on the rooftop that offers a mesmerizing view of the Hauz Khas Fort and the lake. The interiors of the place and the stellar food are just a cherry on the top.
What to order: Pepperoni pizza, sangria
Take your laptop out of the office and work here. This place faces the lake and the view is stunning tool. It can get very crowded in the evenings though.
What to order: Chocolate Blood Bath, Chinese Thali, Crispy Corn Chakhna
This place offers live music and hosts Sufi nights too (listen up, all your music lovers). It has a quaint ambience for a full meal and drinks with friends. To enjoy the best possible lake view, visit this place when the sun is still up.
What to order: Ginger & Hibiscus Cosmopolitan, Fattoush Salad, Chicken & Sun-Dry Tomato Bruchetta
If you are looking for a hipster mountain cafe vibe in Delhi, check this place out. This is one of the rare places in HKV that does not follow the crazy party culture and is perfect for spending an evening with your close friends when you want good food, but also don’t want to party.
What to order: pizza, sandwiches
As the name suggests, it is designed to look like a garage, only much cooler. It also has a dedicated smoking space so that the smoke doesn’t cause too much distress to all the non-smokers.
What to order: Teriyaki Rice Bowl, Veg Chimichangas, Kahlua Shake
This place is known for their amazing Tibetan, Nepalese and Bhutanese food and gives you an epic view of the lake. This is one of the few places that serve pork and buff dishes in Delhi.
What to order: momos (it comes with three different sauces!), Mushroom Datchi, Keema Thukpa
If the weather permits, then book a table on their rooftop. They usually have some live music performances going on. Plus, you also get to enjoy a stunning view of your surroundings that include the fort and the lake.
What to order: Veg Thali, Mint Cucumber Cooler, Malai Chicken Tikka
