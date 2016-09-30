LBBBestOf: Vegetarian Pizzas In Delhi

They China Town is smashing {silken tofu and XO spread} as is the Rockafella {beetroot jam, rocket leaves and mozzarella} but our number one vegetarian option on the Fat Lulu’s menu, is the Queens pizza with a whole wheat crust.

The toppings include olives, red onions and fresh rocket leaves. There are jalapenos for a kick, and some feta {the star of the show}. Props must go to Fat Lulu’s for not being stingy with their olives {a problem we face at other pizzerias} and really laying them on.

