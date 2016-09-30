When it comes to veggie pizzas, we know there are some out there that put our Dominators to shame. Here are LBB’s and LBB reader’s picks of the best vegetarian pizzas in town.
#LBBBestOf: Vegetarian Pizzas In Delhi
Veg Peri Peri At Tossin Pizza
This one hits all the right spots with spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, jalapeños, roasted capsicum, mozzarella and bocconcini cheese, topped with piri-piri mayo.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Queens At Fat Lulu’s
They China Town is smashing {silken tofu and XO spread} as is the Rockafella {beetroot jam, rocket leaves and mozzarella} but our number one vegetarian option on the Fat Lulu’s menu, is the Queens pizza with a whole wheat crust.
The toppings include olives, red onions and fresh rocket leaves. There are jalapenos for a kick, and some feta {the star of the show}. Props must go to Fat Lulu’s for not being stingy with their olives {a problem we face at other pizzerias} and really laying them on.

- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Veggie Blast At Fresc Co
Pizzas from their stone oven are a dream, and we hear good things about the Veggie Blast, which offers “all the vegetables” including bell peppers, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, mushroom, baby corn and mozzarella.
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Pesto Pepper At Diggin
Roasted bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and spicy pesto sauce? We’d never say no. Have a go at the Zucchini Fries while you’re at it.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Quattro Fromage At Big Chill Cafe
With four different types of cheese {Edam, Cheddar, Gouda and mozzarella} and no other toppings, Quattro Fromage is a reader’s pick, and is also one of our favourites. Check out our list of other Big Chill favourites here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Fire Rocket Chicken At Tashte
Tashte does a range of gourmet pizzas, with mock meat. The Fire Rocket Chicken and Tangy Seekh Kebab are perhaps the most popular of the lot.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Courgette & Potato Pomodoro At Jamie’s Pizzeria
The Courgette and Potato Pomodoro is what gets us going about Jamie’s. With its juicy courgette pieces, dollops of fresh mozzarella cheese and tiny baked potatoes, we’d recommend it to one and all. Also try the Delhi Hot Pizza.
Monster Deep Dish At Instapizza
Two layers of freshly kneaded dough, stuffed with vegetables and cheese, topped with more vegetables and cheese– you will not be disappointed. After all, there are over 25 toppings to choose from.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Pumpkin Pesto Pizza At The Coffee Bond
A thin crust topped with pesto, goat cheese, roasted pumpkin bits and a very generous sprinkle of pine nuts, the Pesto Pumpkin Pizza at The Coffee Bond impresses us every time. Pair it with a large mug of Chilli Hot Chocolate for extra comfort.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
