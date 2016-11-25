LBBPicks: Sunday Brunch Picks For The Alcoholic In You

Plenty of sunshine, hearty Italian food and cocktails- that’s what the Sunday brunch at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel New Delhi’s Sorrento is all about. The set menu comprises Neapolitan pizza, home-pasta and risottos along with grilled meat and seafood.

There is also an antipasti counter and a dessert counter {displaying the likes of tiramisu, lemon tart, chocolate praline tart etc}. And yes you can pair your meal with unlimited Prosecco or in-house cocktails such as Negroni, Aperol Spritzers and wine popsicles.

P.S. You could also check out the Champagne brunch at their sister restaurant, Tamra.

Price: INR 3,750 per person {plus taxes}