#LBBPicks: Sunday Brunch Picks For The Alcoholic In You

‘You know you’re an adult when you brunch harder than you party.’ This statement resonated within us so deeply, we went ahead and compiled a list of the choicest brunch spots in the city. And don’t worry, they involve booze. Cheers.

Fio Cookhouse

The brunch at Fio Cookhouse is an eight-course affair. And if you drink, we urge you to sign up for the Premium Tipple Sparkling Brunch and enjoy glasses upon glasses of their Chia Melon Martinis.

And when you get hungry, there’s plenty of Grilled Chilli Thyme Chicken, Olive Crusted Seabass and Truffle Tiramisu to go around.

Price: INR 2,599 per person {plus taxes}

Fio Cookhouse & Bar

Epicuria Mall, R-1, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Sorrento

Plenty of sunshine, hearty Italian food and cocktails- that’s what the Sunday brunch at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel New Delhi’s Sorrento is all about. The set menu comprises Neapolitan pizza, home-pasta and risottos along with grilled meat and seafood.

There is also an antipasti counter and a dessert counter {displaying the likes of tiramisu, lemon tart, chocolate praline tart etc}. And yes you can pair your meal with unlimited Prosecco or in-house cocktails such as Negroni, Aperol Spritzers and wine popsicles.

P.S. You could also check out the Champagne brunch at their sister restaurant, Tamra.

Price: INR 3,750 per person {plus taxes}

Sorrento - Shangri-La's Eros Hotel

Shangri-La's Eros Hotel, 19, Ashoka Road, Janpath, New Delhi

Ek Bar

Sunday brunch at Ek Bar is a lavish affair, to say the least. We’d suggest you opt for the Unlimited Alcohol Package which includes artisanal punches and cocktails including Bel Panna, Ek Bar Kanji, the mogra-infused Phool Bagaan Fizz to name a few.

You can opt for the thali {sausage thali, anyone?} or go classic with the Khameeri Roti, Chicken Pepper Fry and Crumbled Tandoori Paneer.

Price: INR 1,750 per person {plus taxes}

Ek Bar

D-17, 1st Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Dao

Dao is dim sum haven, even more so on Sundays where for INR 1,495, you can hog on unlimited dim sums, appetisers and desserts along with a selection of alcoholic beverages. When the weather’s playing nice, we’d sit on their terrace.

Price: INR 1,495 per person {plus taxes}; an additional INR 695 for unlimited sangria, vodka and Bacardi-based cocktails, or INR 495 for unlimited IMFL

Dao

N-17, 1st Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Guppy

Guppy keeps it classy with its Sunday Table Brunch. Sign yourself up and you’re entitled to unlimited food, which is freshly prepared and brought to your table instead of you having to stand in line at a buffet.

There’s lots of sushi and pork belly to dig into. And to make things more interesting, the Gari cocktail and the Melon Blush martini are perfect. End with a decadent Chocolate Fondant.

Price: INR 1,950 per person {plus taxes}

Guppy

28, Main Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Perhaps the booziest of them all, Perch Vasant Vihar does a wine buffet every Sunday where you get to sample an array of their signature dishes and sip on unlimited wine.

Price: INR 1,750 per person {plus taxes}

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Priya Complex, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

