Breakfast At Ama Cafe Will Definitely Make Your Day Special

Casual Dining

Ama Restaurant

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

40, New Tibetan Camp, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ama Restaurant has a very cosy and comforting environment. The place is very welcoming and chill. You will get a lot of breakfast choices. Cafe opens around 6 am and breakfast hours are till 11:59 am after 12. You can order from the rest of the menu The food is great and the staff is also very friendly. When you enter the cafe you feel like you are somewhere else than Delhi. Away from all the rush and hassles. It is an amazing place to relax and have a good breakfast. My special mention: Bacon!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

