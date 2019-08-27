Love Minions? This Minion Themed Cafe Is Cutest Of All

This is a must-visit place for Minions fan as the Minions theme cafe is nicely done. The Minnions Cafe in East Delhi has everything bright blue and yellow interiors all around. They have blue coloured chairs which fairy light and posters of Minion. The cafe is located in the streets of Laxmi Nagar and is very spacious. The cafe is super affordable and cute. The place is not so huge but there is a different sitting area for parties which looks so good full of balloons & lights. Chicken Samosa, Cold Coffee, Pizza, Pasta and Cheese nachos are few things you can order. The staff is polite and sweet. You can also watch live matches as they have a big screen. If you love playing on PlayStation then there is a separate corner for that too where you can play for an hour. But if you still haven’t visited this cafe then do visit this place soon with your gang