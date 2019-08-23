Love Exploring New Places? This Newbie Should Be Your Next Go-To Place

Janakpuri already has a lot of food options to choose from and this cafe is just like a cherry on the cake. Cafe Another Day is a cute cafe which just a newbie in the busy lanes of West Delhi. This new cafe gives you a luxurious feel and vibes is great. This cafe has a blend of cuisine including North Indian, Mexican, Italian and Chinese. The interior is integrated, green and lit which is great for birthday big parties and even a date. The staff here is super sweet and courteous. With its unique name they some interesting drinks and food that are insta-worthy. Some of the recommendations you can order are Freak Shakes (Fire Cracker & White Walker), Chessy Onion Ring, Sharing Platter, Sichuan Chilli Potato, Tandoori Fest Pizza, Chicken Mexican, Spicy Asian Stir Fry Pasta and BBQ Wings. Sit back and relax enjoying the ambience and feel of this place with your gang in the upcoming weekend.