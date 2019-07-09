Grab An Authentic Bengali Meal Under INR 500 At This Eatery In CR Park

Market 2 in CR Park has quite a few gems when it comes to Bengali food, and Maa Tara is one of them. A quiet setting for affordable family dinners, they’ve been serving great Bengali food for quite a while (and they pretty much nail it every time). It is a no-nonsense place meant for people who want to enjoy a delicious meal and wouldn't be bothered by an ambience that's not fancy at all. It doesn’t depend on great music or gimmicks and has been attracting customers solely because of their quality. The setting is simple and gives a very homely vibe, and they win extra points because of the courteous service staff here.

This place is a favourite for Bengalis across the city (this was quite evident when a random uncle at the restaurant kept raving about their food and consistent quality once he got to know we were there for a review).

Our favourites from the menu were Rehu Fry, Chingri Sorisa, Posto Bada, Doi Mach, Chingri Malai Curry and Mutton Kosha (yes, we tried all). The bhaat, though, was served in crazy amounts, and we did kind of order too much. Prawn fried rice demands to be tried at least once, and we are sure you’ll love it.

We just did not get why a Bengali joint would serve butter chicken though (tsk tsk).

You need to try this place out if you haven’t yet. It’s perfect for a quiet dinner, and worth every penny spent.

