Fine Dining and Casual Lounging at Masabaa

Bars

Masabaa

Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
Building 37, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Just a couple of months old, Masabaa in Punjabi Bagh has an entire building to itself. Divided into two very different set-ups, it consists of Masabaa The Treasury and Masabaa The Lounge.

The Treasury is on the first floor and as you walk in, you’re immediately enveloped in a cloud of red, purple and black. The fine dining restaurant is a massive space, with something happening in every corner. From golden pillars and gold embossed wallpapers, to the velvet chairs, every inch screams luxury.

The menu offers a melange of Indian, Chinese and Continental fare. Their specialties include Treasury Paneer Kalyan, Dahi Kebabs, Sarso Mahi Tikka and Biryani. Meal packages come as reasonable as INR 1100 {vegetarian} and INR 1200 {non- vegetarian}. This is of course, for the fixed menu.

If you’re looking for a slightly more casual place to sit back and relax with your buddies, head to the second floor, to the lounge. A large white stone lion welcomes you. The space has a club like feel – loud music and dim lights. You’ll probably spot a Sheesha at almost every table here; they’re especially proud of their herbal hookah.

Their drinks menu is also nothing short of impressive. Apart from their signature shots and cocktails, there’s a vast selection of scotch, whisky, champagne and liqueur, including Crème de Menthe, Bailey’s, Crème de Cacao, and more. End your meal with the Madras Coffee Crème Brulee or the Chocolate Cinnamon Fondant and the Paan Ice Cream.

Masabaa is an ideal place for both family as well as casual scenes with friends, over some great drinks and rich food.

Where: Building 37, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Nearest metro station: Punjabi Bagh West

Contact: +91-9560696920

For regular updates follow their Facebook page here.

