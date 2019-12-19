Fine Dining and Casual Lounging at Masabaa

Just a couple of months old, Masabaa in Punjabi Bagh has an entire building to itself. Divided into two very different set-ups, it consists of Masabaa The Treasury and Masabaa The Lounge.

The Treasury is on the first floor and as you walk in, you’re immediately enveloped in a cloud of red, purple and black. The fine dining restaurant is a massive space, with something happening in every corner. From golden pillars and gold embossed wallpapers, to the velvet chairs, every inch screams luxury.

The menu offers a melange of Indian, Chinese and Continental fare. Their specialties include Treasury Paneer Kalyan, Dahi Kebabs, Sarso Mahi Tikka and Biryani. Meal packages come as reasonable as INR 1100 {vegetarian} and INR 1200 {non- vegetarian}. This is of course, for the fixed menu.