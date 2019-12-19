This Newly Open Cafe Serves 24x7 In The Town

It's a newly open 24X7 cafe which we visited for a late lunch. It's located on the first floor of the Orion plaza complex and it has a very warm feeling with huge windows to let the natural light come in. We started with the strawberry cookie shake with the appetizers consisting of: Chicken tikka - my fav Pesto chicken tikka Chicken burger with fries - it was super juicy and the sauce they served it with was lit! The mains were mostly Indian dishes that included Chicken Korma with whole spices Mutton Biryani served in tajine style vessel with raita Dal makhani - which is a must try and a speciality here; along with laccha paratha and butter naan. The dessert was a mango based Icecream sundae which we devoured.