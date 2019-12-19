Marbella: North Goa's Hippest Little Guest House

Sinquerim beach is at the southern end of Candolim beach; the two are both one stretch of sand really. There’s water sports here, as well as lots of beach shacks, but it’s better to head out and about, to investigate and explore Goa. 15 minutes in a taxi {ask the hotel to call one} will take you up to Anjuna, Vagator and beyond. Be sure to stop off in Assagao to eat at Gunpowder, day or night, and do venture even further up to Siolim, Morjim and Ashwem. Where: Sinquerim, Bardez, North Goa, Goa Contact: 0832 2479551, +91 9822100811, or write to marbella_goa@yahoo.com Price: Starting at INR 2,000 per night. Find out more here and book with Tripzuki here.