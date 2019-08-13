Drop By Odeon Social To Unwind While You Work

As we all know, the theme and setting at Social CP is similar to the look and feel of school, but with alcohol and better food: A dream come true for many.

Climb up the wooden staircase (no, we’re not tripping), and you'll see a stone-floored space decked up with wooden chairs, desks, a blackboard on one end (this moonlights as a DJ console, of course) and a live stage on the other.

At Social CP, every table has its own typewriter and an old school telephone. A 360-degree look at the place will have you checking out trophies and books in a large wall cabinet, numerous wooden boards bearing names and marks of students (these are sourced from actual schools), the Home Science department (the kitchen) and a cosy community-like work-space at the back for those who want to get cracking on their laptops.

Odeon Social brought in a few modifications to the menu while opening up: You can now see lots of dishes (such as pasta and lasagna) being served in tiffin boxes (taking you back to the days when your Maggi would come out in cake form) and a Disco Fried Egg served in a dish lit up by… disco lights. Yep, keep those egg-spectations high. Once you’ve exhausted these new additions, you can revisit the standard Fish Tacos, Butter Chicken Biryani and Blueberry Pancakes.

The open balcony with its bench seating is ideal for when picnic weather (read pleasant sunny days) makes an appearance, or for smokers throughout the year.