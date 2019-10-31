Get Authentic Pan Asian Food & An Epic View At This Restaurant On The 28th Floor

OKO at The Lalit New Delhi is a Pan-Asian restaurant located in Barakhamba Avenue on the 28th floor. If you're someone who absolutely loves Asian food (particularly sushi), and would love epic drinks, even better music, and a stunning view of Delhi's skyline to go with it, this is just the place that you need to hit up, especially on a Friday or Saturday. Why particularly on those days you ask?

On every Friday and Saturday post 8pm, OKO hosts the Kitty KO Pop-up as part of which, the restaurant plays 70s US disco and European dance classic music. On Fridays, India’s only wheel chair bound DJ Aamish takes the stage and you will witness a different artist perform every week on Saturdays.

To make the Kitty KO Pop-up even more special, they've introduced a separate menu for the same with a focus on drinks, cocktails, and small plates. Let's face it, if you're going to be drinking, and grooving to good music, there's nothing better than light sushi platters, satay, and baos.

From OKO's food menu, we tried the Sakana Pizza, the Baked Salmon Sushi Roll, and the Crunchy Yasai Roll, all of which, were complete stars. While the Yasai Roll was light and fresh with its mango, mint, and carrot combination, the Baked Salmon sushi with avocado, crab stick, salmon, mayo, and cucumber was creamy, filling, and will genuinely make any sushi lover happy (because it's just so good!). The pizza on the other hand, was unlike anything we've ever tried with its crisp biscuit-like base, and the freshest of fish (tuna and salmon) which was almost raw but felt so healthy and balanced to taste. It's what we'd imagine a Japanese pizza to be and would recommend that all experimental foodies try it.