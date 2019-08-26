Head To Virat Kohli's Latest Restaurant For Potent Cocktails & Delish Platters

If you guys haven't heard yet, One8 is the shiny new, and suave eatery that has recently opened up in Delhi's coolest party hub - Aerocity! Once you enter this charming, two storey space, you can see that it's definitely the kind of place to chill at in the evening, with your girlfriends over a couple of drinks. And, although it has quite an uptown vibe, its minimal, crisp interiors, and soft lighting make you feel at ease.

Just for a little background information though, One8 is a venture started by Virat Kohli (hence, you'll see his signature on the center wall, right in view from the entrance) and the menu has been curated by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai and Chef Pawan Bist. One8 specifically serves Continental, Mediterranean, and Asian cuisines.

Once we settled in, we ordered their best and most popular drinks; the Bronx and Corpse Reviver. While the Bronx was a pleasant gin-based cocktail with a nice tinge of orange in it, the Corpse Reviver was a cognac based cocktail which was infused and garnished with green apple and sweet Vermouth (this is one of their retro/classic drinks). But, to be honest, the Corpse Reviver had a distinct taste that I had trouble understanding, and so sipped on my friend's Bronx more than my own drink.

After this, we ordered their Mediterranean platter. The platter consisted of two kinds of hummus (a chickpea one, and a black bean one), falafels, pita bread along with an assortment of kebabs like fish kebab, a lamb kebab, a chicken kebab, and veggies.

Unfortunately both, my friend and I were already pretty full by the time we arrived at One8, and so, this platter was the last thing we had. But, we've heard good things about their Budha bowl, black chicken, mock meat tacos, and Khow Suey (all of these will cost you INR 400 and up). We are sure that none of these will disappoint, because their Mediterranean Platter was just as promising as their suggestion for it. I do wish I could've tried their mock meat tacos, but maybe another time!

A meal for two people will most probably cost you around INR 2,500 here.