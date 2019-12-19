Organic Express is an initiative that wants to instil healthy, wholesome and organic eating. They do healthy food just right, especially since all their recipes are prepared after consulting nutritionists and dieticians.
Stop Cheating On Your Diet & Order Delicious, Healthy Meals From Organic Express
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
What Do They Offer?
Almost anything that you could order from a regular restaurant. They have a multi-cuisine, ready-to-eat menu, offering Indian and Continental meals, wraps, sandwiches, rice items, salads, pastas, dim sums, fruit yogurts, Indian sweets, and confections. For those who’d like to make their own organic meals, they deliver fresh and certified organic ingredients to your doorstep. They also have a Vimta Labs certification to speak for the authenticity of their products.
What really made our day was that their prices are only slightly higher than the fruit and veggies found in local markets, {keeping in mind that those aren’t organic}. Organic Express’s menu is also very economical, especially if you want to order in lunch at office everyday. Right now, they deliver to all of Hyderabad and cover all sectors of Gurgaon.
So, We're Saying...
Here’s looking to inculcate a habit of nutritious eating, daily. Are you up for the challenge?
