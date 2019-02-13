An Exhilarating Pan Asian Experience

Pa pa ya: Lush interiors and open space with a breathtaking roof and cosy pan Asian sitting, enough to explain how wonderful this restaurant is. A few dishes to try for sure: 1. Asparagus, corn and burnt garlic dim sums Steamed yet crunchy asparagus with corn farse and essence of burnt spring onions with potato and wheat starch cover. It is served on a black bean sauce. 2. Sushi Tree: A combination of best sushi restaurant can offer. With steamed edamame, asparagus Asupara, Smoked Avacado and vegetable California Rolls. Served on a tree bark shaped dish along with pickled ginger and wasabi. Finest and fresh ingredients giving it an edge. 3. Beer Battered Avocado Tacos Served on a crispy shell, mixed with scallion kimchi and homemade mayo. Perfect tapas to move your appetite. 4. Edamame chickpea sliders with homemade potato chips Main course: Mapu Tofu soy mince in Sichuan pepper oil Yaki Udon Noodles Chocolate Ball with lit orange liqueur is on fire literally and metaphorically to end your meal with a spark.