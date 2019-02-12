One of the most popular spots for parathas, Kannaiylal, houses a bunch of tables and benches; if you’re not going in a large group, be prepared to share your table with strangers. You’re given a thali comprising petha, aloo in a gravy and a spicy sweet banana chutney (you can get unlimited refills for these). Choose from over a dozen varieties of parathas to soak in these.

We’re nominating the Bhindi, Gaajar and the Banana. The latter can be ordered for dessert as it comprises a calzone lookalike paratha doubled and stuffed with bananas and rabri.

PS: They also cater for private events, in case you want to throw a paratha party.