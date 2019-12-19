This Cottage In Bhimtal Serves Delicious Home-Cooked Meals & Is Cosy AF

Pindari Cottage

Farsoli, Uttarakhand
Near Graphic Era Hill University, Farsoli, Uttarakhand

Pindari Cottage is a comfortable 2BHK homestay that is located in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand (Farsoli, to be precise). If you are looking for a weekend getaway to get away from the city chaos, this is certainly the place to be.

As soon as you take the steep trail towards the cottage, you will be welcomed by scenic views and the happy Kamala aunty (the caretaker) who will be delighted to take you through the property.

Surrounded by lush green mountains, this cottage is spread across two floors with a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and a sofa-cum-bed occupying the ground floor and another room with an attached (read, huge) balcony that will serve you with best of the views. We recommend that you enjoy the views with a hot cup of tea and pakoras to make the most of it.

Since, the cottage is located in Bhimtal, you could easily head to Sattal or Nainital if you have a spare day in hand. Or if you do not have any travel plans, there are a plenty of great cafes located at a walking distance from Pindari Cottage.

Oh, and did we mention that Kamala aunty ALSO makes delicious food? Well, yes she does! Let her know whatever you wish to have (think aloo paranthas, butter chicken, shahi paneer) and it will be ready. You would have to get her the groceries though (which also include basic things like salt and sugar; we weren't the happiest about this).

What Could Be Better

We felt that the tariffs are slightly high. The cottage is priced at INR 6,499/night and we had to split it between the three of us. However, the cottage can accommodate 6-8 people, so if you're a bigger group, you'll certainly get a better deal. 

Also, basic things like tea/coffee (you will have to get your own and ask Kamala aunty buy them for you) or restroom facility for the driver won't be provided.

Pro-Tip

The place is easily accessible via Google Maps but, you can call Kamala aunty in case you need directions. 

For bookings, give a call to Sameer (the owner) at +91 9565683533.

