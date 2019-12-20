Shiny Shoes Out: Party Till Dawn At This Luxe Club That’s Open Till 4am

The makers have left no stone unturned in creating a sense of grandeur about every inch of the space. The club has a high ceiling—40 feet to be precise and we couldn’t help but be impressed with their first-rate light and sound system. There are two mini-stages, mezzanine VIP tables and a flight of stairs overlooking the dance floor (which TBH, we wish was a little bigger). The DJs play some awesome sets and to keep you grooving.

We say, book your tables well in advance, because the place is only open from Wednesday to Sunday and can get pretty packed, especially on Saturday nights.