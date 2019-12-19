Drop By This Upmarket Studio Next Time You Plan On Getting Nail Extensions!

Recently went to this beautiful nail and lash studio to get my nail extensions done since they have been doing nails for the last 7 years with Gurgaon being their 3rd studio. Loved how skilled and professional the staff was and how they use only international quality products like O.P. I, Cuccio, Orly etc. They have over 300 gel nail polishes to choose from and they also make sure to follow all the international trends like dipping, chrome, lash lifting etc. This place is a must try if you want to get your nails summer ready. You won’t regret.