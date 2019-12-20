Had a late long night at Hauz Khas Village with your drinking buddies and need some grub now? Walk towards the back lanes of HKV to Prem Paranthewalla and you’ll find yourself feasting on some delish parathas and mango milkshakes.
Have You Been To HKV's Late Night Parathas And Milkshakes Joint?
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Shortcut
Paratha Lovers In The House
Prem Paranthewalla runs his paratha haven late into the night with benches and chairs sprawled out for you to enjoy some buttered scrumptious paratha meals. The best ones you can order are obviously aloo parathas or even aloo-pyaz parathas. For non-vegetarians, you must try his chicken paratha and mutton keema paratha.
Shake It Baby
If you still have space after the loaded meal then definitely asks for their mango milkshake {seasonal of course}. They make them fresh and they’re delightful. They also have banana but we really can’t look beyond the mango.
So We’re Saying…
This is an awesome joint to sit and chill at after your regular HKV rendezvous. Budgeted meal after splurging on alcohol is truly an evening well spent, we think.
#LBBTip
Ask for their hari chutney to go along with the paranthas. It’s divine!
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Comments (0)