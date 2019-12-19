Nirula's Has A New Outlet In HKV & It'll Take You Back To The Good Old Days

Dessert Parlours

Nirula's

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-16, Main Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Right from 90's, we have been obsessed with this brand! But they became invisible during the first half of the decade. Surprisingly, they are back with an outlet in the heart of the city. (YAY!) The store offers a huge variety of their vintage ice creams along with some footlongs and beverages. While the outlet is small, it's still cute. Head to the store to get toothsome ice cream and, well, nostalgic feels.

What Could Be Better?

They could have launched their entire menu - the more the merrier! But even this much is good enough to satisfy the 90's kids.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, and Kids.

