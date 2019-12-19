Nirula's Has A New Outlet In HKV & It'll Take You Back To The Good Old Days

Right from 90's, we have been obsessed with this brand! But they became invisible during the first half of the decade. Surprisingly, they are back with an outlet in the heart of the city. (YAY!) The store offers a huge variety of their vintage ice creams along with some footlongs and beverages. While the outlet is small, it's still cute. Head to the store to get toothsome ice cream and, well, nostalgic feels.