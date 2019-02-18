5 Restaurants In Sector 29 That We Keep Going Back To

img-gallery-featured

If there’s one area in Gurgaon, which attracts a crowd just as big as the malls, it’s Sector 29. It’s absolutely filled to the brim with cafes, breweries, fine-dining restaurants and truckloads of ice cream. Needless to say, we’ve been part of the regular crowd here and we’ve developed a few favourites over the last couple of months (listed below). Which of these restaurants in Sector 29 Gurgaon have you been to?

Walking Street by Soi7

A huge space with fresh brews—opt for the Silom Wheat or Phi Phi Wheat if you like it light and citrusy, or the Morjim Dark or Jomtein Special if bitter is more your vibe—and delicious bar snacks (try the dimsums).

Pubs

Walking Street

4.2

SCO-20, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Molecule Air Bar

There's so much going on here, it's hard to pick where to start. They specialise in molecular gastronomy and you're in for a treat—they've got stuff like kadhai paneer quesadillas, butter chicken tarts, Szechuan chicken pizza and other fun fusions. Go for their fresh brews and make sure you grab a seat by the window. 

Bars

Molecule Air Bar

4.1

SCO 53, 4th Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Magadh & Awadh

If you're in the mood for Lucknowi and Bihari fare, this is where you need to go. Do try out their Litti Chokha, Rasia, and Murgh Malai Tikka.

Casual Dining

Magadh & Awadh

4.2

SCO 369, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Gung The Palace

Traditional seating, serene ambience, and delicious food—this place is an authentic Korean experience. Take your shoes off, grab a seat, and gorge on their Ddukbeki Bulgogi, Donkkaseu Omeurice, and the small platter for a good time.

Casual Dining

Gung The Palace

4.4

SCO 28, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Downtown

Keeping in line with Gurgaon bars' 'big space' fashion, Downtown is another space that can host a horde of people and send them back happy and full. Try out their non-vegetarian platter and the wheat beer.

Breweries

Downtown - Diners & Living Beer Cafe

4.4

SCO 34, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default