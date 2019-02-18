If there’s one area in Gurgaon, which attracts a crowd just as big as the malls, it’s Sector 29. It’s absolutely filled to the brim with cafes, breweries, fine-dining restaurants and truckloads of ice cream. Needless to say, we’ve been part of the regular crowd here and we’ve developed a few favourites over the last couple of months (listed below). Which of these restaurants in Sector 29 Gurgaon have you been to?
5 Restaurants In Sector 29 That We Keep Going Back To
Walking Street by Soi7
A huge space with fresh brews—opt for the Silom Wheat or Phi Phi Wheat if you like it light and citrusy, or the Morjim Dark or Jomtein Special if bitter is more your vibe—and delicious bar snacks (try the dimsums).
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Molecule Air Bar
There's so much going on here, it's hard to pick where to start. They specialise in molecular gastronomy and you're in for a treat—they've got stuff like kadhai paneer quesadillas, butter chicken tarts, Szechuan chicken pizza and other fun fusions. Go for their fresh brews and make sure you grab a seat by the window.
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
Magadh & Awadh
If you're in the mood for Lucknowi and Bihari fare, this is where you need to go. Do try out their Litti Chokha, Rasia, and Murgh Malai Tikka.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Gung The Palace
Traditional seating, serene ambience, and delicious food—this place is an authentic Korean experience. Take your shoes off, grab a seat, and gorge on their Ddukbeki Bulgogi, Donkkaseu Omeurice, and the small platter for a good time.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Downtown
Keeping in line with Gurgaon bars' 'big space' fashion, Downtown is another space that can host a horde of people and send them back happy and full. Try out their non-vegetarian platter and the wheat beer.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
