Ricos Just Opened In Kamla Nagar & We Got You The First Look

One of our favourite restaurants in North Campus, Ricos, has opened up a new branch in Kamla Nagar, and it's nothing short of stunning (and huge). We're of the opinion that anyone who has been to North Campus isn't a stranger to Ricos, and has tasted (or at least heard of) their delicious mac and cheese, cheesy pesto pasta, Triple Dip Fries, Mushroom Cheese Burst, and of course, their waffle sticks. Ricos has never let us leave the restaurant without a smile on our face, and now that this happiness has doubled, we couldn't be more excited.

The new outlet is on the Bungalow Road in Kamla Nagar, and has an all new menu, and also serves all-day breakfast (!!!), like we needed any more reasons to drop by. The food will range across cuisines such as Italian and Mexican, and will have separate sections for finger food breakfast, meal bowls, and even a super fun kids' special section (we're looking at you, rainbow nachos). There will also be bestsellers from the OG outlet in the menu so that you don't miss out on what made you fall in love with them in the first place.

We can't wait to drop by and taste the deliciousness for ourselves! We're eyeing their range of Ricoteas and the pesto pizza. More on that soon!