Head Over To This Crazy Bar For Some Great Food & Soothing Music

Station Bar is in the heart of Delhi. It is one of the good restaurants, I would list to visit again for its open-air place, live music, good service and delicious food (options of food seems less). The ambience is good with so many sitting options for a big and small group. - Mocha Frappe', made of coffee Powder and vanilla ice cream treats to your tummy. - The tandoori veg platter is fulfilling, it has pesto mushrooms, Hara bhara kebab, achari panner Tikka, soya chap and Dahi ke kabab. - Vegetable Hakka Noddles are also tasty. - Mexican chicken wings and salad is delightful. - Sunny Margherita pizza made with sun-dried tomatoes pestos, fresh mozzarella and basil are one of the kind. Rate: 8/10