Carnatic Cafe is one of the places for an amazing South Indian food. We end up eating a lot especially tried varieties of dosas, their homemade ice creams, and filter coffee. Trust me every dish has its own authentic taste full of desi, full of butter and damn tasty to have. It's a small cosy restaurant where you feel the warmth of eating and enjoying the food. I relish each moment of mine at this lunch. P.S. Trust me one dosa will just take you to Karnataka 😂. And Do even try the masala buttermilk and rasam which has the most authentic taste of South Indian Food.
Carnatic Cafe Serves The Most Authentic South Indian Food In Delhi
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
