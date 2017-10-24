5 Lovely Spots In The City For A Mother-Daughter Date

If you and your mum can’t decide on a cuisine, then Cafe Delhi Heights is an ideal option. From Italian to Chinese, Indian to American, get their famous Juicy Lucy burger or their Pad Thai noodles, and enjoy it with fresh fruit juices and smoothies.

Book a white canopy booth for two and spend some quality time discussing your work woes and social life.

If you’ve constantly admired and been inspired by your mother, check out Me & Ma by Divya Dutta; a heartwarming ode to her mother who single-handedly raised her. It’s a poignant reminder that our mothers are women of substance, strength and unconditional support, that are consistently looking out for their children and helping them navigate the uncertain charters of life.

Can’t wait to read it? Me & Ma released on Feb 20 and you can buy it here.

This article is in partnership with Penguin.