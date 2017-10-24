5 Lovely Spots In The City For A Mother-Daughter Date

Let’s face it, your mother is your first close friend, a confidante and your primary source of advice, unconditional love and affection. And in between work, friends and a million personal chores, you forget to carve out time for some much needed coffee and conversation together.

So plan that outing now and reconnect at some of our beloved cafes and restaurants in Delhi.

Diggin Cafe

Perfect for those days when your budget is low but you need some downtime with your Mum, Diggin has that perfect cozy vibe with fairylights, cute signages and floral patterns and a range of food from Continental to Italian options.

Enjoy their special Diggin coffee with their warm apple pie, and cherish that special bonding time.

Anand Lok Shopping Centre, Shop 1 & 2, Opp. Gargi College, Anand Lok, New Delhi

Side Wok

Who doesn’t love Chinese food? Start your lunch off on the right note, with creamy Laksa soup, dumplings, chicken aniseed and a noodle claypot. Top it off with some chocolate mousse and blueberry cheesecake to keep your heart and stomach happy!

19, Khan Market, New Delhi

Cafe Lota

Take Indian food with a regional twist and go to Cafe Lota for a meal with a difference. Try their palak chaat, kathal biryani, lotus stem raita and chicken bharta, and if you’re looking to experiment, have an appam with the Kerala stew. Satiate your sweet tooth with their wonderful cold coffee.

#LBBTip: Take a round of the National Handicrafts Museum as well and get some artifacts and home decor items for your house.

National Crafts Museum, Gate 2, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Carnatic Cafe

A small yet lovely little cafe, Carnatic Cafe offers authentic south Indian food that will satisfy any dosa craving you both may have. From paddus, 18th Cross Malleshwaram Dosa and ghee roast dosa to amazing filter coffee, it has that cute and homely vibe that will make that mother-daughter time even more special.

The India Mall, Ground Floor, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

Cafe Delhi Heights

If you and your mum can’t decide on a cuisine, then Cafe Delhi Heights is an ideal option. From Italian to Chinese, Indian to American, get their famous Juicy Lucy burger or their Pad Thai noodles, and enjoy it with fresh fruit juices and smoothies.

Book a white canopy booth for two and spend some quality time discussing your work woes and social life.

If you’ve constantly admired and been inspired by your mother, check out Me & Ma by Divya Dutta; a heartwarming ode to her mother who single-handedly raised her. It’s a poignant reminder that our mothers are women of substance, strength and unconditional support, that are consistently looking out for their children and helping them navigate the uncertain charters of life.

Can’t wait to read it? Me & Ma released on Feb 20 and you can buy it here.

This article is in partnership with Penguin.

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, R-301 & 302, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

