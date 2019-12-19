Cafe Delhi Heights: Taking My Love For Food to New Heights

Cafes

Cafe Delhi Heights

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, R-301 & 302, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

View 10 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Delhi Heights was and has been my go-to place when I feel like eating hearty! I’m not very experimental with food. I stick to my favourites and I usually order only those things that I’m absolutely certain about. But when in Café Delhi Heights, I end up breaking the rule every single time. Of course I have my favourite here, which is their Aglio Olio with Bacon (I don’t have a preference in what kind of pasta I order, however, I usually order penne or spaghetti). That being said, I never go alone here I need to have a person with me because like I said, I have to order the Aglio Olio, no matter what. But I need a partner in crime who is willing to order randomly from the menu. And to be honest, everything that is served at this place is fabulous when it comes to presentation and taste. And yes let me not forget to say that their portions are huge. It’s more than enough for one person, and enough for two. I have been visiting this place from the time their outlet at Cross Point mall opened. And since then I may have visited 4 different outlets. And the consistency of food in each outlet is perfect. The food quality, presentation, and taste remains the same everywhere. And they really do take care of their patrons. Their team is super efficient & courteous. Well! If you’re in Delhi NCR and you’ve not been here already, don’t wait to, Hit this spot, because the food totally hits the spot! No matter how many times I praise this place, it’s never enough.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Cafe Delhi Heights

IGI Airport, New Delhi

Worldmark 3, Ground Floor, 11, Hospitality District, Aerocity, New Delhi

Cafe Delhi Heights

Saket, New Delhi
4.1

DLF Place Mall, 1st Floor, 221, Saket, New Delhi

Cafe Delhi Heights

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.2

DLF Promenade Mall, 308, 2nd Floor, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Cafe Delhi Heights

Gurugram, Haryana
4.3

Cyber Hub, Shop 10, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Cafe Delhi Heights

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon

Cross Point Mall, GL-121-123, 1st Floor, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Cafe Delhi Heights

New Delhi, Delhi
4.2

Sangam Courtyard, Shop 1 & 2, Ground Floor, R K Puram, New Delhi

Cafe Delhi Heights

Sector 18, Noida
4.2

DLF Mall Of India, 3rd Floor, E-439, Sector 18, Noida

Cafe Delhi Heights

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Cafe Delhi Heights - Hotel Diplomat

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.4

Hotel Diplomat, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Cafe Delhi Heights

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

R Cube Monad, CS-002, Ground Floor, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

