Cafe Delhi Heights: Taking My Love For Food to New Heights

Cafe Delhi Heights was and has been my go-to place when I feel like eating hearty! I’m not very experimental with food. I stick to my favourites and I usually order only those things that I’m absolutely certain about. But when in Café Delhi Heights, I end up breaking the rule every single time. Of course I have my favourite here, which is their Aglio Olio with Bacon (I don’t have a preference in what kind of pasta I order, however, I usually order penne or spaghetti). That being said, I never go alone here I need to have a person with me because like I said, I have to order the Aglio Olio, no matter what. But I need a partner in crime who is willing to order randomly from the menu. And to be honest, everything that is served at this place is fabulous when it comes to presentation and taste. And yes let me not forget to say that their portions are huge. It’s more than enough for one person, and enough for two. I have been visiting this place from the time their outlet at Cross Point mall opened. And since then I may have visited 4 different outlets. And the consistency of food in each outlet is perfect. The food quality, presentation, and taste remains the same everywhere. And they really do take care of their patrons. Their team is super efficient & courteous. Well! If you’re in Delhi NCR and you’ve not been here already, don’t wait to, Hit this spot, because the food totally hits the spot! No matter how many times I praise this place, it’s never enough.