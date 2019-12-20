Taking The Metro? Stop By Bijoli Grill For Bengali Food

Connaught Place, New Delhi
Banga Bhawan, 3, Hailey Road, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi

A walking distance from the Mandi House metro station, Bijoli Grill on Barakhamba Road has been my favourite go-to for moderately-priced Bengali fare.

Daab Chingari was one of the dishes that really stood out, but it’s a heaven for meat lovers in general and those who like Bengali food. The general air of this place is quite lively and it’s amusing to be surrounded by so much Bengali chatter.

Apart from Daab Chingari, I also recommend the Prawn Malai Curry, both of which are bursting with unique flavours that’ll instantly transport you to Kolkata. Interesting dishes and reasonably priced; what else can a self-confessed foodie want?

If parking’s an issue, it’s easy to find a spot inside the Banga Bhawan complex and then walk down.

