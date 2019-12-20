A walking distance from the Mandi House metro station, Bijoli Grill on Barakhamba Road has been my favourite go-to for moderately-priced Bengali fare.
Taking The Metro? Stop By Bijoli Grill For Bengali Food
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: BARAKHAMBA
Shortcut
The Star Performers
Daab Chingari was one of the dishes that really stood out, but it’s a heaven for meat lovers in general and those who like Bengali food. The general air of this place is quite lively and it’s amusing to be surrounded by so much Bengali chatter.
Must-Trys
Apart from Daab Chingari, I also recommend the Prawn Malai Curry, both of which are bursting with unique flavours that’ll instantly transport you to Kolkata. Interesting dishes and reasonably priced; what else can a self-confessed foodie want?
#LBBTip
If parking’s an issue, it’s easy to find a spot inside the Banga Bhawan complex and then walk down.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: BARAKHAMBA
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)