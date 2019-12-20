With there being no kind of cake that isn’t on the menu, The Chocolate Villa is your one-stop-shop for all your confectionery needs at a reasonable price.
Head To The Chocolate Villa In Rohini For Some Serious Dessert Indulgence
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: ROHINI WEST
Shortcut
What’s On The Menu?
From the huge menu we tried a variant of brownie called the Hot Sizzling Brownie and loved it. The place, however, is most well-known for their designer cakes. Some dreamy wedding cakes were also seen on display.
And The Best Part...
The lady who owns the place is usually there herself, and she’s the one who served us personally. She bakes some of the cakes herself, and closely oversees the baking of the ones she doesn’t.
All in all, we love the cafe for a post-college evening date.
#LBBTip
Do keep your earplugs handy, the Hindi pop remixes are a bit in-your-face loud.
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: ROHINI WEST
Comments (0)