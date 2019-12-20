This Rooftop Restaurant In Ansal Plaza Is A Stunner

The Sky High, a restaurant in Ansal Plaza, has got a gorgeous rooftop and a view of the Qutub Minar far far away.

Okay, so The Sky High isn’t actually sky high, in case it had you visualising the Qutub Minar, but you can actually see the Qutub from a particular spot here. In the distance, almost like it’s in a galaxy far, far away but you see it.

The rooftop, however, is gorgeous, and huge with tiny white pebbles strewn across. Don’t forget to admire the pebbled curved corridor you have to walk through to reach here. The tables are a mix of squares and rounds and there’s a gazebo for those looking to escape getting tanned.

The menu is a confusing mix of Indian and Continental with a smattering of Chinese and Italian thrown in, but we get the feeling that Indian is The Sky High's forte.

We weren’t blown away by what we had here but what we did like was the concept of their Tandoori Platter. These come with your choice of tandoori tikkas accompanied by a bowl of dal makhani and a naan or laccha paratha.

The Sky High has a full bar available and also hosts live music gigs and sports screenings over the weekends. The mall has a valet parking facility, so you can make use of that as well. The restaurant is open from 4 PM - 1 AM and South Extension on Pink Line is the nearest metro station.