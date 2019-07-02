There was a box inside a box & inside that box was ice cream. I recently discovered The Funnel Hill Creamery. Thanks to the foodie recommendations on LBB! Not only do they deliver a vibrant colourful selection of ice creams, but they also deliver. Maybe not to an extensive radius as yet, but two tubs filled with a beautiful blue coloured cookie dough ice cream, and an outrageously orange coloured mango Pista flavour, found their way into a dry ice box and then into my plate at home. They also have shakes and ice cream sandwiches and more. I'm tempted to try their cones next time. And they have some savoury stuff in their menu too, so maybe when I go there I can plan to indulge some more in their salty and sweet treats.