This Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In G-Town

My sweet tooth cravings led me to order cupcakes from Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe in Gurgaon. The cupcakes were delivered on time as promised and were in perfect shape. We ordered their Nutella Love Large Cupcake which satiated my cravings to the fullest. Every bite of this sinful cupcake tastes delectable. This cupcake in its truest form can be described as Nutella Heaven. Their Carrot Cranberry Teacake proved to be an instant favourite amongst all age groups. This fresh slice of cake topped with just the adequate amount of cream tasted luscious. It pairs perfectly with a cup of tea/ coffee. Tiffany Pearl Vanilla large cupcake is another favourite of ours from their extensive menu. It not only looks desirable but tastes delicious too. The appealing looks and the pleasant taste of this cupcake make it a 'must-try' item from their menu. Last but not least, their Banana Bread is super fresh, soft, flavoursome and delish. This cafe bakery serves one of the best desserts in town which are flavorful, tempting, scrumptious and fresh. We would love to try their savoury items soon.