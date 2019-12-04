This Beautiful French-Themed Cafe In Cp Has Great Pancake & Yum Hot Chocolate!

Cafes

Brioche Doree

Connaught Place, New Delhi
Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Brioche Doree: This a perfect place for breakfast date or brunch. It's a French-themed cafe/bakery, a classy one indeed with elegant decor. There are amazing options in beverages, nibbles and desserts in their menu. Also, freshly baked bread and bakery items are available. My favourites were Cafe lattè, Hot chocolate, Farfalle with truffle cream sauce (must try) and Nutella pancake (must try). Everything was delish & moreish, especially the pancake. Freshly cooked food with great taste has it's own charm. It's worth many visits and a must-visit cafe when in CP!

What Could Be Better?

Service

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

