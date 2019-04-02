This Cute & Cosy Korean Bakery Has Some Great Desserts

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Sibang Bakery

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

South Point Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 108, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

Korean desserts! My top picks - Red bean paste buns! Castella! Fudge brownie cookies! Melon buns!😌😌😌 Would highly recommend people to check out Sibang Bakery right away!

What Could Be Better?

Parking at the south point mall

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Other Outlets

Sibang Bakery

DLF Phase - 1, delhi

DLF Mega Mall, 1st Floor, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

image-map-default
Bakeries

Sibang Bakery

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

South Point Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 108, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Sibang Bakery

DLF Phase - 1, delhi

DLF Mega Mall, 1st Floor, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

image-map-default