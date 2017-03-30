Set Aside The Blueberry: Cravity Has Delicious Lemon Cheesecake

Originally opened with the thought of being a dessert cafe, this place specialises in desserts. However, they do have a concise yet curated food menu that makes it a fantastic place to satiate your appetite. I had initially gone there with the idea of booking a blueberry cheesecake for a friend's birthday. On my arrival, I was recommended the lemon cheesecake instead of the clichéd blueberry. With crossed fingers, I booked the same and to my surprise it came out really well. It was the perfect kind of sweet and definitely worth the price.