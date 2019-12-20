This New Place In Gurgaon Is Definitely Winning Hearts

Madam Gusto is the newest entrant with amazing decor and vibes. The place is inspired by travel and the love of food, serving global cuisine ranging from Asian to Italian. The menu is elaborate with a wide range to choose from. The cold brew wasn't that great but I loved the turmeric green tea here, which was a very new concept for me. The staff was really helpful and courteous and guided us well through the menu. They don't have a liquor license yet but are about to get it soon. Bookmark this place for a Sunday brunch or a date with bae. This place will take you back in time with its gorgeous European-style decor.