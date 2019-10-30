This Restaurant Located In The Heart Of Delhi Is A Real Gem For Every Non-Vegetarian!

Fast Food Restaurants

Anand Restaurant

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

15/96, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I recently visited this very hyped Anand Restaurant near Janpath. It was fully crowded in lunch hours. I ordered Mutton Biryani and Mutton Seekh Kebabs. The biryani was delicious and finely cooked with lots of mutton pieces in it. Whereas, the Seekh kebabs were lip-smacking good. A hearty meal altogether. Definitely visit this restaurant with your foodie friends or colleagues to enjoy your lunch or dinner here. I was very satisfied with the food and service after being so crowded. Also, the prices are pocket-friendly.

What Could Be Better?

Hygiene.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group.

