Time To Mango With Your Peeps

South Delhi is full of surprises not just with their new cafes and restaurants popping up but by how amazing the food is at some of them! The newest addition to the Aurobindo Market is, Mango and no, it's not tropical themed or desi, in fact, it's rather large and chic and blessed with a lovely terrace that's partly covered as a guard against various elements. Perched on the second floor, Mango was a wonderful surprise for me, not because how upscale and comfortable the ambience was but because the food spanned the world and each dish was better than the next. The wrought iron, the neutral tones are complemented by striking shades of blue and yellow, giving the place a very vibrant feel! Mango Kitchen & Bar stays true to trend and showcases an extensive menu or should I say, exhaustive?! Your meal could take you from the Mediterranean to the Far East with a pit stop in India, so go with an appetite. If you're a salad person, don't miss the Fig & Egg Salad, rocket, apple and figs paired with a fried egg is rather unusual but quite delicious, or skip the salad and go straight for the starters. This is 'the' place for Dim Sum, perfect translucent skin and steamed just right, we loved the Prawn and Kaffir Lime one the most. If you're drinking (the cocktails are awesome!), then add the loaded nachos, Burrata Bruschetta and Calcutta Style Mutton Cutlet to your order, the cutlets are just how they ought to be, crumb coated and fried, with a spicy mince that makes the cutlet shape. Though they have Sandwiches, Sliders, Wraps and Burgers, this is a place where you could spend hours over beer, so pay special attention to the main course. If you don't plan to stay too long, then I suggest you go for the Tofu Banh Mi, perfect justice to insipid tofu and the Sloppy Joe made with minced pork and it's delightfully sloppy! For Pasta lovers, the Salsa Cream Linguini is Delhi's 'typical' order of pink sauce pasta, nice of the kitchen to put it on the menu but like I said before, I found the main course dishes to be real stars. I loved the Mutton Keema Pao, the Adobo Pork Chops and the Garam Masala Paneer Stew which is extremely soul satisfying. All the dishes are true to the spirit of their origin, just plated beautifully!