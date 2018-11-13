Tres In Lodhi Colony Has Reopened & Here's What It's Like Now

That it's a fantastic fine-dining restaurant that makes for a the perfect date night. From the decadent mocktails (choose the Josper Roasted Pear With Balsamic—I've never had anything like it) to the perfectly-balanced mains, their menu is tres delightful. I tried a few starters; Quick-Tossed King Prawn & Calamari, Shrimp & Crabmeat Croquettes, Double Cooked Baby Lamb Chops, and Wild Mushroom & Mascarpone Croquettes with Black Garlic Aioli of which the Shrimp & Crabmeat Croquettes & Double Cooked Baby Lamb Chops really stood out. All of them, however, had balanced flavours and were carefully prepared. The two mains we tried—the 6oz Tenderloin Steak with Baked Potato Mash, Sauteed Greens, Mushrooms & Green Pepper Sauce, and the Morrel, Shitake & Cep Risotto with White Truffle Oil were exquisite (the steak in particular was done to perfection—the only thing I'd change is that I could've done without the chunky, whole peppercorns in the sauce). Lastly—dessert. While they do a great Creme Brûlée with bitter orange eduction (that comes with a side cool, blowtorch performances), their winner in my opinion was the Warm Milk Chocolate Brownie, for it's transcendent hazelnut sable and white chocolate & hazelnut soup (i.e. sauce). They've also recently introduced a cocktail menu with signature drinks like Delhi 75 (their version of French 57 cocktail), Lodi G&T (with house-made lemongrass cordial and strawberry galangal bitters) and Burning Pineapple Margarita (Margarita infused with red chillies and fresh pineapple). Some other cocktails on their menu are Peppercorn Martini, Sangria, and Mint Julep, to name a few. We haven't had the chance to try these, but in case you're around, drop by because these drinks sound every bit amazing as their ingredients.